Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $261.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $226.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $175,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.