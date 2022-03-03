Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Sells $12,380.16 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $12,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TCMD opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

