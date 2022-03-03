Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.30

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Synthomer stock opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 269.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65).
In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,626.59). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,269.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.
About Synthomer (Get Rating)
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.