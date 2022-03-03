Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.30

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 269.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.65).

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,626.59). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($181,269.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 410 ($5.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.86 ($7.42).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

