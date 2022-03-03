SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 800 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

