Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.43% of Synalloy worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SYNL opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 23,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $332,794.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 219,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

