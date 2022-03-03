Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

