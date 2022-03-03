Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

