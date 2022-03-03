Symmetry Partners LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $77.35. 127,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

