Symmetry Partners LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $18.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,041.05. 156,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,142.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,317.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

