Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251,527. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.