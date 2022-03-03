Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Switch by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Switch by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 601,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.