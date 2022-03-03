Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.42

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 13679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

