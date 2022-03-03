Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $155,612.20

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $155,612.20 and approximately $43.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

