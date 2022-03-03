SVB Leerink Weighs in on AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

AHCO opened at $15.28 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

