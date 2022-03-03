SVB Leerink Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $80.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

