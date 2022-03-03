SVB Leerink Comments on Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

ORGO stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

