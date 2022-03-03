Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 14,071 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

