Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SURF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 125,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 113,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 181.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 318,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 631.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 247,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 16,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $145.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

