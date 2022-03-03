Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SDPI opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.11. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

