SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.66. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 538,589 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.