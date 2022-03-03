SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. SunPower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SunPower worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in SunPower by 78.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

SPWR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 125,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.