Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

