Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

