Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $66.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $7.32. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,768. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

