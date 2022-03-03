Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.99. Stryker posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after buying an additional 588,854 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.38. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

