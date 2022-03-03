Strike One Day Trading Volume Hits $131.79 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $43.07 or 0.00099309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $134.46 million and $131.79 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.21 or 0.06669360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,437.27 or 1.00165363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,115 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

