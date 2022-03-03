Stratis Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $136.59 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013373 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 134,422,281 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

