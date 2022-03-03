Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite top-line growth on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined due to the lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. The segment’s revenues fell 14.9% year over year due to lower fourth-quarter enrollments and revenues per student. In 2021, earnings fell 27.8% and the operating margin dropped 570 basis points. Yet, the company remains focused on investing in opportunities within its diversified portfolio for 2022. Although the company is focused on reversing Strayer University’s enrollment declines and is returning to a positive track, we wait for better visibility. Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly in the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of STRA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

