Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Acquires $783,180.24 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

