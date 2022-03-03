Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) traded up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.56. 9,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 185,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.
About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.