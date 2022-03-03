Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) traded up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.56. 9,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 185,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

