Stolper Co Has $7.84 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stolper Co cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.46. 782,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

