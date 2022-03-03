Stolper Co Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.01. 182,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,522. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.