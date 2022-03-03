Stolper Co Buys 2,083 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Stolper Co grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

