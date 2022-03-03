StockNews.com Upgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.