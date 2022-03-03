StockNews.com Upgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to “Buy”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.
Shares of KLAC opened at $346.07 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in KLA by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About KLA (Get Rating)
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.