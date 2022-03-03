StockNews.com Upgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to “Buy”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $346.07 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in KLA by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.