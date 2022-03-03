StockNews.com Upgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Sell

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $641.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

