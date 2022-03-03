StockNews.com Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Hold

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

SUPN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 462,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

