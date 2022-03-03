StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESS opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.09.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

