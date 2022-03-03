StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

