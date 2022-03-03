StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of GWB opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

