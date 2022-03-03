StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.
AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.