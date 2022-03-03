StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.