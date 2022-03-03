StockNews.com Downgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Sell

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.