StockNews.com Downgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Sell

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPNE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.
SPNE stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.
SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
