StockNews.com Downgrades NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,437.40.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,012.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,347.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,226.79.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.