Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

