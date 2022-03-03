Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Anaplan Call Options (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,649 call options.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 118,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,489. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

