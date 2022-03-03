Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $109.07 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

