Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 200,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 743,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.