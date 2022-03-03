Stifel Nicolaus Raises RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $23.00

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 10.04. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 7.55 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $12,019,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $376,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $15,993,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $32,260,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

