Stifel Nicolaus Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$118.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank raised shares of National Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

