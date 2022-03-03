Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

STC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

